Over 200 clashes on frontline in day. 83 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, May 2, 216 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the plans of the Russians.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile attack using one missile and 101 air strikes, including 183 drones. In addition, it carried out almost 6,700 attacks, including 131 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,694 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Turia and Mala Rybytsia in the Sumy region; Tsapivka, Velyki Prokhody, Dementiivka, Odradne in the Kharkiv region; Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Poltavka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Hnativka, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Hulyaypole, Mali Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

Six combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday, with the enemy attacking in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Six occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 27 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, and Kopanky.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one attack by the enemy near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight enemy attacks took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Novomarkove and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Druzhba, and Sukha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 83 aggressor attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Dachanske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Rivne, Pryvilne, Rozlyv, Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, as well as in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyry.

Situation in the South and North

In the Huliaipillia sector, near Vysoke (formerly Chervone), the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv sector, near the settlements of Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, the invaders made five assaults on the positions of our defenders.

The aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovskyi sector yesterday.

Our troops repelled 20 enemy attacks in the Kursk sector yesterday. The enemy made 235 artillery attacks, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems; carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 23 drones.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two control points, two artillery systems, two air defense facilities and one electronic warfare station.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1170 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized four tanks, 48 artillery systems, one air defense system, 126 operational and tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 121 vehicles and one unit of special equipment of the enemy.

