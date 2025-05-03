There is priority for countries that will participate in reconstruction of Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that there is a priority of countries that will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, and countries that helped Russia will not be among them.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists.

"There will definitely not be those who helped Russia. This is a fact. How could you help, destroy, and now make money on it? It is completely illogical," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "there is a priority of countries that will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine - those countries that helped Ukraine during the war."

"Of course, with finances. Weapons are the same as finance. Either it's weapons, or it's energy, or it's a direct transfer to the Ukrainian budget. There are also many countries that have directly financed the regions of our country, helping everyone. For example, Japan did not provide weapons, but we understand the amount of 15 billion dollars they have invested in Ukraine's resilience, especially in the energy sector. That is, there is a priority of countries, they will be engaged in reconstruction," the president said.

Read more: Arrival of foreign military contingent in Ukraine is possible only after end of war - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explained that such a procedure was introduced because "reconstruction will not be carried out for free," and therefore the EU countries will have priority.

"This is money. What kind of money? First of all, the money of the European Union. European countries. This means that these are primarily European Union companies. It will look strange that Europe is financing, while people from other markets come and rebuild. I am saying who is a priority," he added.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the priority is the United States.

"And quite rightly, the Americans say, excuse me, those who do not help, why should they earn? There is no altruism here, and no altruism has been shown to Ukraine by any country. This does not mean that someone will be forbidden to do anything. Maybe we will not advise our regions to have joint projects with countries that have not helped Ukraine in any way," the president added.