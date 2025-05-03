Waltz offered post of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia - CBS News

Mike Waltz was offered the post of US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia after his resignation as Trump's national security adviser.

This was reported to CBS News by sources, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to the sources, Wiles offered Waltz the post of US ambassador to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, after his resignation. After some deliberation, Waltz chose the position of US permanent representative to the UN.

Sources said that Rubio and Waltz met on Thursday to begin the transition, while Friday was to be Waltz's last day in the White House.

According to the interlocutors, Trump considers the post of US ambassador to Saudi Arabia important and is careful in his choice of candidates. He has already asked several people, including former White House senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, about possible candidates.

At the same time, despite media reports of his resignation, Waltz's deputy, Alex Wong, remains on the US National Security Council.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong would resign from their positions in the White House in the near future.