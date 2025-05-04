Russians ask for silence on May 9, but they themselves strike at Ukraine every day - Zelenskyy

Rescuers in Kyiv have been extinguishing fires all night after Russian drones attacked residential areas.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Unfortunately, there are children and adults who have been injured. Everyone has been provided with the necessary assistance. There was a fire in Cherkasy - an ordinary dormitory was on fire. That night, the Russians also attacked Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions with Shaheds. In total, 165 UAVs were launched overnight, most of them Iranian Shaheeds. All morning long, the strikes of the UAVs in Donetsk and Sumy regions have been going on," the Head of State emphasized.

According to him, Russians are asking for silence on May 9, but they are striking at Ukraine every day.

"This is cynicism of the highest level. This week, Russia has used more than 1,180 attack drones, 1,360 guided bombs, and 10 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

We need a real ceasefire. Ukraine is ready for silence any day, but for at least a month to end the war. If there is silence, then every day, if there is a ceasefire, then not on their holidays, but every day. I am grateful to all our partners who continue to help Ukraine and put pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy summarizes.