Ukrainian military shot down second Russian aircraft over Crimea in 24 hours -Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian Defence Forces' operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea resulted in the downing of another Russian aircraft, the second in 24 hours.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"It was brilliant to shoot down a Russian aircraft from our maritime drone. This is proof of Ukraine's capabilities. Our army conducted an operation against military facilities in Crimea very accurately. Minus one more, the second Russian aircraft in a day. Military depots were also destroyed," the Head of State said.

On 2 May 2025, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the SSU and the Ukrainian Defence Forces, downed a Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea, the world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a maritime drone.

