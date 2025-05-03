Only Hungary does not support opening of three clusters in negotiations on Ukraine’s EU membership - Zelenskyy

Currently, only Hungary is blocking the process of opening three clusters in the negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The task for mid-summer is to prepare the technical readiness of the three clusters for the opening. It is very difficult. This is the task our team has been given. Yesterday we had a report from Stefanishyna. She told me that we believe we will be technically ready by July 1. We believe that everyone will support us, except the country in question. Stefanishyna was at meetings in Hungary - our team went, they are talking. There is no result yet," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine and Hungary to hold regular consultations to unblock EU accession negotiations - Stefanishyna

Earlier, Stefanyshyna said that there is an unpleasant feeling of Hungary's aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine, but there is a dialogue and understanding.

It was also noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the anti-Ukrainian statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing that the majority of Hungarian citizens support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.