The United States continues to call on Russia to cease hostilities against Ukraine and accept the proposed agreements, but Moscow blocks these initiatives. Western government circles are discussing fears that Vladimir Putin's regime may face serious internal difficulties in trying to end the war.

"This is because Russia has not yet achieved its military goals. The defence industry is bloated with huge investments. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are making good money from the war. All of this makes it very difficult for Putin to reach a compromise," the article says.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in military spending, the Russian economy is showing signs of weakening. According to domestic economists, outside of the defence sector, industrial production is approaching recession. The output of such industries as food, coal, metallurgy and machine building is declining. The only exception is the defence industry, which actually conceals the scale of economic problems.

According to experts, war veterans pose a particular threat to the Putin regime. Many of them, upon returning from the front, may become a source of social instability, especially in regions with low living standards and limited economic prospects.

According to the expert, "for Putin, dealing with veterans returning from the war is likely to be a challenge."

"Those who went to the front as volunteers often received payments several times higher than the average salary. This includes not only increased salaries but also one-time recruitment bonuses of more than €40,000," Klein said.

According to her, if the Kremlin fails to offer these people an economic future, the risk of a wave of violence increases.

‘The number of violent crimes has increased since Russia's full-scale invasion. There is a real danger that some of the veterans - like those who fought in Afghanistan or Chechnya - will become involved in crime," Klein said.

