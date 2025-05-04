Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russia was not preparing for the so-called "SMO" but was seeking a peaceful solution.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian media, Putin said this in the propaganda film "Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years".

"We sincerely tried to solve the Donbas problem by peaceful means. But it turned out that the other side thought and acted differently," the dictator said.

At the same time, he said that it was unrealistic to launch the "SMO" in 2014, as "Russia was not ready for a frontal confrontation with the collective West."

According to the dictator, today "Russia is, in fact, confronting the entire collective West alone."

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia was allegedly forced to make a decision to support Crimeans and Sevastopol residents in 2014.

Also, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that reconciliation with Ukraine is inevitable, it is a matter of time.