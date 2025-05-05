The situation is currently difficult in the area from Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Vilne Pole in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from DeepState project analysts.

As noted, on 3 May, the enemy began active assault operations in three areas at once, namely in Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole and south of Novosilka, as well as in the direction of Novopil.

"In total, the katsap conducted at least 46 assault actions, with the forces of 2 infantry companies and with the support of 75+ motorcycles. The enemy's losses are being clarified, but there are at least 90 dead faggots and 45 wounded.

The situation is bad to the east of Novodarivka, where the enemy managed to achieve tactical success and occupy many forest belts. Also, the Katsaps managed to cross the Vorona river and gain a foothold along the road near Zelene Pole," the osinters emphasise.

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had occupied Zelene Pole and advanced near Nove and Novomykhailivka.