Ruscists attack with small infantry groups on motorbikes in co-operation with UAVs - OSGT "Khortytsya"

Instead of heavy equipment, the Russian occupiers are increasingly using small infantry units on improvised vehicles with the support of drones.

This was reported by the representative of the OSGT "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

‘The Russians have less and less weight on assaults using heavy equipment and more and more on assaults using light, improvised equipment, small infantry groups, and this trend is likely to grow by summer. This is both because they are simply losing heavy equipment and because they are changing the specifics of how they use their forces based on the situation that is unfolding. Since we now have primarily a drone war, and EWs had lost their power due to the large number of drones on fibre optics - tanks and heavy equipment, even when reinforced by EWs, are no longer so relevant on the front line," he said.

According to the speaker, small infantry groups in co-operation with UAVs and the ability to quickly move them are taking the first positions in the Russian Federation.

However, Trehubov noted, such tactics are ineffective.

"The Russians use motorbikes for this purpose, among others. But with such successes, they will soon come to the point where they will only make such raids with little effectiveness. And we are already seeing this in some areas, for example, in Pokrovsk and Lyman. There Russians are attacking constantly - they come on motorbikes, they are being shot down, the next motorbikes are coming - and so on all daylight hours, and maybe even after daylight hours. This is such a change of format we have now on the front and, most likely, it will grow because of the increase in ‘green’ and because the Russians are running out of armoured vehicles," he said.

The speaker also noted that the Russians have a tendency to have an aging average age in combat units.

"It used to be young guys, but now it's uncles 40+. We have the same problem, but we are sitting in defence. And they have this problem because they are attacking, storming. Uncles, especially if they are from the Russian countryside, don't run very well, especially if they are loaded," he concluded.

