Ruscists attacked Ivanopillia in Donetsk region: one man killed, two wounded
Russian troops shelled Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding two others.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.
"This morning, Russians fired on the village with cannon artillery, killing a 44-year-old man.
It is also known about at least 4 damaged private houses. We are establishing the final consequences of the shelling," the statement said.
