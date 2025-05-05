3 454 23
Trump-Putin meeting is necessary - Peskov
The Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the meeting between Putin and Trump necessary.
According to Censor.NET, he was quoted by Russian media.
"We have repeatedly said that such a meeting (between Trump and Putin - Ed.) is clearly on everybody's lips, and in many ways we believe that it is, of course, necessary," he said.
According to Peskov, "there are no specifics on this yet".
"This requires the continuation of contacts between Moscow and Washington, which have been launched and are now ongoing," the dictator's spokesman added.
