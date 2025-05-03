The Kremlin has expressed dissatisfaction with the invitation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the parade in the UK on the occasion of the Victory Day in Europe, which will take place on May 5.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Thus, it is noted that Peskov called the invitation of the Armed Forces to the celebrations in the UK a blasphemy.

"Of course, to invite followers of neo-Nazi elements and those who directly glorify neo-Nazis in their country to celebrate Victory Day is, of course, not just disrespectful, disrespectful to those British, to those British veterans who gave their lives during World War II. This is, in Russian, blasphemy," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will take part in a parade in the UK to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marks the end of hostilities on the continent during World War II. The parade will take place on May 5.