Russians intensify activity on Toretsk direction: 16 military engagements in 24 hours, over 140 airstrikes in first five days of May – OTG "Luhansk"

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks on the Toretsk direction, including 10 assaults directed at the areas of Dyliivka and Dachne.

This was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group (OTG) "Luhansk", during a broadcast on Suspilne, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to him, Russian troops are attempting to seize Defense Forces positions by launching flank assaults, while avoiding direct engagement in the central part of Toretsk, where Ukrainian troops are effectively neutralizing the enemy. In the area of Sukha Balka, the occupiers are conducting active assaults using motorized units and attempting to deploy armored vehicles.

"The enemy is also heavily employing tactical aviation. In the first five days of May alone, there were 70 airstrikes in our area of responsibility, each involving at least two guided air bombs. As of today, over 140 such munitions have been used in our direction," the spokesperson said.

According to him, Russian forces have suffered significant losses — at least 535 personnel were killed or wounded over the past five days. At the same time, no enemy advance was recorded in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Leonidivka, and Nelipivka. Active assault operations continue further south, in the zone of responsibility of a neighboring Ukrainian unit.

