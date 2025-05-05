Air Force strikes Russian UAV command post near Tyotkino, Kursk region – General Staff

On May 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful strike on a Russian command post for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units near the settlement of Tyotkino in Russia’s Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the report, reconnaissance and combat drone crews were stationed at the site. As a result of the strike, up to 20 Russian personnel were eliminated, and their equipment was destroyed.

"The brave pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, together with the entire Defense Forces of Ukraine, continue to systematically degrade the aggressor state's ability to wage its war of conquest," the General Staff noted.

