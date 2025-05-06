There were 200 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Situation remains most difficult in three sectors - Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka - General Staff

Over the last day, 200 combat engagements were registered. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka sectors. The enemy attacked the Kursk region 18 times.

Shellings of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using two missiles and dropping 175 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 6,100 shellings, including 113 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,344 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Vorozhba, Iskryskivshchyna, Miropillia, Bilopillia in Sumy region; Zolochiv, Kozacha Lopan, Pidlyman in Kharkiv region; Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Oleksandrohrad, Novopil, Zelene Pole in Donetsk region; Malynivka, Temyrivka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

Hostilities in the east

Four firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

Five occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the area of Zahryzove and towards Novoosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 31 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Torske and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Ozarianivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 78 aggressor attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 24 enemy assaults in the areas of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar and towards Odradne.

The situation in the south and north

The enemy also attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipillia sector.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka, the invaders made 14 attacks on the positions of our defenders.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Siverskyi and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

Our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Kursk sector yesterday. The enemy made 330 artillery attacks, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems; carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 27 GABs.

No signs of aggressor's offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 24 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, five missile and artillery facilities, two air defence facilities and four other important enemy targets.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,430 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised three tanks, five armoured combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, one MLRS, 145 operational and tactical UAVs, 103 vehicles and three special equipment units of the occupiers.

