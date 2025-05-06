Before Conclave, Cardinals called for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

The cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church on the eve of the Conclave, scheduled for May 7, issued an appeal calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions.

This was reported by the Information Department of the UGCC with reference to the press service of the Holy See, Censor.NET reports.

The document states that the situation in the armed conflict zone is deteriorating - in particular, the number of attacks on civilians has increased. The cardinals regretted that peace initiatives have not made progress and called on all parties to the conflicts to agree as soon as possible on a ceasefire and the immediate start of negotiations without preconditions.

"We make a sincere appeal to all parties involved to reach a permanent ceasefire as soon as possible and to begin negotiations without preconditions or further delay for the peace that the affected populations and the world have longed for," the statement reads.

The cardinals also called on the faithful to intensify their prayers for a just and lasting peace.

Death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after several weeks of treatment for pneumonia.

It has become known that Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

Francis will be the first pontiff in more than 120 years to be buried outside the Vatican.