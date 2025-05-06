Enemy has advanced near Kamianka and Bilohorivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing near two settlements in the east of our country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from DeepState project analysts.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kamianka (a village in Dvorichanska settlement community of Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Bilohorivka (a village in Ukraine, in Lysychansk urban community of Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region)," the statement said.

Kamianka



Bilohorivka