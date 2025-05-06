79 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 79 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Today, the areas of Novodmytrivka, Bila Bereza, Porozok, Stepok, Ulanove, Bobylivka, Tovstodubove, Novovasylivka, Prokhody, Popivka, Maryne, Petrushivka, Myropilske in the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of Russia.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk, and three more engagements are ongoing in the area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked positions twice near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, and our defenders successfully repelled the enemy attacks.

Hostilities in Donbass

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 8 attacks in the areas of Lypove, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Novyi Myr and Kolodiazy. Two combat engagements are currently underway.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two aggressor attacks in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasiv Yar, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Dachne and Toretsk, where the Defense Forces have already repelled one assault, and another firefight is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachanske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and in the directions of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, and Oleksiivka. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have already repelled 27 enemy attacks. Enemy aircraft launched guided missiles near Rusyn Yar, Nova Poltavka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the occupation army, and 11 attempts to storm our positions have already been stopped in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rivne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the directions of Shevchenko, Novopil, Odradne. Novopil, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole and Novodarivka were subjected to air strikes.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, near Vysoke, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy also fired unguided aerial missiles at Huliaipole and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped four attacks in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy launched air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian occupants unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders once. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near the village of Olhivka.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks. In addition, the enemy fired 182 artillery rounds at our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched four air strikes, dropping four guided bombs.