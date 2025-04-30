Over 80 combat engagements took place in Pokrovsk direction, 345 occupiers were neutralized – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of this day, 177 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the occupiers carried out 91 air strikes using 179 GABs (guided aerial bombs). In addition, the Russians engaged 3,186 kamikaze drones and fired almost six thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted six assaults on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosynove and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 35 times near Novoserhiivka, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, and in the direction of Novomykhailivka and Hrekivka. By this time, 10 combat engagements remain unfinished.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is storming the positions of our units near Verkhnokamianske. The battle continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements have been registered in the areas of Bila Hora, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar, and one battle is still ongoing.

On the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched nine assaults on the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. The main offensive efforts were concentrated near Druzhba, Dachne, Dyliivka, and in the Toretsk area. As of now, one engagement is ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invasion forces made 81 attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promin, Dachenske, Nadiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and in the directions of Zoria, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, and Nova Poltavka. Twelve combat engagements are currently ongoing. Airstrikes were reported in Rusyn Yar, Malynivka, Zoria, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Nova Poltavka, Zelenyi Kut, Yalta, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Pokrovsk.

The enemy suffers significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 345 occupiers in this direction, including 194 irrecoverable losses. Eight armored fighting vehicles, three cars, 23 motorcycles, one tank, two UAV control centers and a mortar were also destroyed. Two armored combat vehicles, seven motorcycles, four vehicles, one mortar and one enemy cannon were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Vile Pole and in the direction of Odradne, Shevchenko and Bahatyr. Ukrainian troops have already stopped 12 enemy attacks, four firefights are ongoing. Novopil was hit by air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Stepove, Lobkove and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action, which was unsuccessful.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day, two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 15 guided bombs, and fired 185 artillery shells at our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions did not change significantly.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are steadfastly holding back the invasion of superior enemy forces.

