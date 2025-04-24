Defense forces neutralized 216 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them across the entire front line. In total, 133 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Russian invaders used 72 missiles of various types to strike their targets and carried out 72 air strikes, using 125 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,223 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,578 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub and Putnykove.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Nova Kruhlikivka, Zahrzyzove, and in the direction of Bohuslavka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions near Novy Kolodiaz, Torske, Yampolivka, and in the directions of Olhivka, Ridkodub, and Novy Myr 14 times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling four enemy attacks.

Defense forces stopped seven offensive actions by invaders near Bilohorivka, in the direction of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka in the Siversk direction. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 clashes have been recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora, Prediychyne, and Dyliivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The town of Kramatorsk was hit by a guided bomb strike.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka, and towards Dyliivka and Novospaske. Six combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 51 times in the Pokrovsk direction, targeting the areas of Tarasivka, Sukhyi Yar, Berezivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunyshyne, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka, and Myroliubivka. Twelve engagements are ongoing at this time. Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Hrodivka, Sukhyi Yar, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Zelenyi Kut, Novopavlivka, and Pokrovsk.

Defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, and the enemy is suffering significant losses—today, 216 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 109 of them were killed. Twelve vehicles, seven motorcycles, four UAV antennas, two Murom-M surveillance systems, five UAVs, and one satellite terminal were also destroyed.

The situation in the south

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped eight enemy assaults on our troops' positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, and in the direction of Rozlyv. At the same time, the enemy carried out air strikes on the area of the settlement of Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the Huliaipole area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made eight attempts to advance near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky, and towards Mala Tokmachka. One battle is still ongoing. The settlement of Prymorske was hit by an air strike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance.

Kursk direction

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy carried out 27 assaults on Ukrainian positions during the day. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and fired 315 artillery rounds, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.

Today, we would like to commend the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

