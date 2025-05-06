Russia claims 57 drones shot down on evening of May 6: seven airports suspended operations

The Defense Ministry of the aggressor state, Russia, reported the alleged downing of 57 Ukrainian drones over six regions of the country.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

The largest number—31 drones—were reportedly downed over Bryansk region, 14 over Kursk, seven over Oryol, two each over Kaluga and Ryazan, and one over the annexed territory of Crimea.

Starting at 4:10 p.m., Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) began announcing temporary restrictions on takeoffs and landings at several airports. The affected airports include Nizhny Novgorod (Strigino), Kaluga (Grabtsevo), Tambov (Donskoye), and Yaroslavl (Tunoshna). Additionally, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports in the Moscow region suspended all arrivals and departures.

Zhukovsky Airport reportedly suspended operations three times over the past 24 hours.

As a reminder, during the night of May 6, Russia came under a large-scale UAV attack, with drones targeting several regions simultaneously, including Moscow.