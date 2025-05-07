Kellogg says Ukraine is ready to freeze war along current frontline: There will be 30-kilometre zone

The US claims that Ukraine is ready to freeze the war and proposes to create a 30-kilometre demilitarised zone.

This was stated by US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in a commentary to Fox News, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, official Kyiv is allegedly in favour of freezing the war along the current front line. Kellogg did not rule out the creation of a 30-kilometre demilitarised zone along the contact line.

According to him, the Ukrainian army and the Russian army could withdraw 15 kilometres from the current contact line. This will allow the demilitarised zone to be created and monitored.

"It will be a 30-kilometre zone that can be controlled," Kellogg said.

According to him, if Russia agrees to this option of freezing the war, US President Donald Trump will be able to ensure its implementation in practice.

Earlier, Kellogg said that Ukraine was ready to make territorial concessions to Russia to settle the war.