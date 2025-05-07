ENG
Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
GABs strike on Synelnykivskyi district: woman’s body is recovered from rubble

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops on 6 May 2025

In the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the body of an 82-year-old woman was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

According to the RMA, her life was cut short by yesterday's GAB attack by Russians in the evening.

Another 8 people were injured in the attack.

victim GAB Dnipropetrovska region Synelnykivskyy district Pokrovske
