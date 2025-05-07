European Commission wants to open all negotiation clusters with Ukraine in 2025 - von der Leyen

The European Commission is actively working to ensure that all negotiation clusters are opened in 2025 as part of the negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

"We are working hard with Ukraine to open the first cluster of accession negotiations and to open all clusters in 2025," von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen emphasized that peace and European integration have always been interconnected in the history of the continent and called for support for Ukraine's accession to the EU: "So let's welcome Ukraine to our Union. Let us walk the path of peace together. Glory to Ukraine, and long live Europe!"

