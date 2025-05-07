It’s outrageous that Putin attributes victory over Nazi Germany to Russia alone, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russia should not take credit for the victory over Nazi Germany and use the rhetoric of those days to aggress against Ukraine.

He said this before the start of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Poland, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"It is very important to remember that Ukraine was completely occupied during the Second World War, while Russia occupied only a very small part of it. That millions of Ukrainians not only suffered Nazi persecution but also fought in the Red Army. And it is outrageous of Vladimir Putin to attribute the victory over Nazi Germany to Russia alone," Sikorski said.

The Polish Foreign Minister added that it is even worse to use the rhetoric of those days to "attack Ukraine, which, unlike Russia, is a democracy."

As a reminder, the military from 13 countries will take part in the May 9 parade in Moscow, while the North Korean military is not represented in the event.