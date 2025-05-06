The military from 13 countries will take part in the parade in Moscow on May 9, while the North Korean military is not represented in the event.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was stated by Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Thus, Ushakov named the countries whose parade calculations are to take place during the parade.

According to him, servicemen from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam are expected to participate.

When asked whether the DPRK military is expected to participate, the Russian dictator's aide said: "I have named all the countries that are participating."

It is noted that at the parade in Moscow, the DPRK will be represented at the ambassador level.

Read more: No European leader should be on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, - Tusk

Ushakov also said that the parade will be attended by leaders from more than 20 countries. Among them are the leaders of China, Egypt, Venezuela, Vietnam, Brazil, Cuba, Myanmar, Ethiopia, other Asian and African countries, as well as the CIS states.

As reported, the day before, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not guarantee other countries security at the parade in Moscow.

Afterward, Prime Minister Fico was outraged by President Zelenskyy's statement about foreign leaders visiting Moscow for the parade and accused him of disrespecting Russia.

For her part, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that any participation of EU leaders in the May 9 parade in Moscow would not be "taken lightly." She also noted that this applies not only to EU countries, but also to those countries that want to join the bloc.