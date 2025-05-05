No European leader should be on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, - Tusk

European leaders should not pretend that they do not understand what is good and what is evil when it comes to Russia's war against Ukraine, and therefore should not attend the Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, answering a question about the participation of some world leaders in the May 9 parade in Moscow, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He noted that the great tragedies of Europe - the First or Second World Wars - had their roots in political blindness, indifference, ambiguity, and tolerance for evil.

"We are here today to say clearly and loudly: Europe, the Western community, can never make such a mistake again. In situations like the Second World War or the war in Ukraine, where the situation is black and white, where we all know where good and evil are, where the aggressor is and where the victim is, and where we all know where the source of threat and danger is, we all have to be in solidarity and united. If someone does not understand this, then they put themselves a little outside the Community," Tusk emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister of Poland, commemorating the end of World War II on Red Square in the shadow of the Kremlin today is "not only political blindness, especially if you are a European."

He noted that the leaders of China or Brazil have a slightly different view of history and the present, but no European "has the right and cannot pretend that they do not see where the threat is hidden and how important it is to preserve solidarity and the European community."

Tusk added that this is a problem for the Slovak partner (Prime Minister Robert Fico - ed.), because the Polish and Dutch leaders know "where and with whom they should be on that day."

As reported, the day before, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not guarantee other countries security at the parade in Moscow.

Afterward, Prime Minister Fico was outraged by President Zelenskyy's statement about foreign leaders visiting Moscow for the parade and accused him of disrespecting Russia.