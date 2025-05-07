Rada to ratify minerals deal with U.S. on May 8 – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on Thursday, May 8, the Verkhovna Rada is expected to ratify a minerals agreement with the United States.

He made this statement in his evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

"Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is set to ratify the economic partnership agreement with the United States of America. The agreement is designed to align with Ukraine’s national interests. Security and the economy always go hand in hand. We need decades of predictable and tangible economic growth," he emphasized.

According to the President, the United States' strategic vision is to establish new economic partnerships.

"This will contribute to Ukraine’s defense and our defense cooperation. Ukraine’s strategic vision is to engage partners in practical work here in Ukraine – to invest and to develop manufacturing on our soil. This is exactly what we are doing. It is important that all Members of Parliament understand the significance of this agreement and support the opportunities it opens," Zelensky concluded.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive over $350 billion following the signing of the critical minerals agreement.

The White House stated that the signing of the critical minerals agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' commitment to the country's sovereign future.

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation on May 7, editorial amendments were made to the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

