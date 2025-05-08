European Union seeks to play leading role in peaceful settlement of war in Ukraine, - DW

Foreign Ministers gathered in Warsaw to exchange views on how to further support and strengthen Ukraine, weaken Russia and pave the way for a fair and lasting peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, DW writes about it.

The European Union also plans to play a leading role in shaping the terms of a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

"We intend to make Europe's voice clear in the peace process," the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

Poland, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, stressed that the outcome of the negotiations will determine not only the future of Ukraine, but also affect the long-term stability and security of the entire European continent.

On 8 May, Ukraine will also join the discussion: Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will join the foreign ministers of the EU candidate countries.

The key topics of the meeting will be countering Russian interference in the internal affairs of European countries, combating disinformation and propaganda, and protecting democratic institutions on the path of EU enlargement. According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the participants of the discussion plan to develop concrete ideas for countering hybrid threats used by Moscow to destabilise the situation in the region.

