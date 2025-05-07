All those who support peace should be in Ukraine on May 9, not in Moscow - Kallas

All those who truly support peace should be in Ukraine on May 9, not in the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow.

This was stated by the chief diplomat of the European Union, Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas before an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, which takes place on Wednesday, May 7, in Warsaw,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"It is clear that all those who are for peace should be in Ukraine, not in Moscow, when it comes to May 9, which is Europe Day - when we celebrate Europe, which is a project of peace," the top diplomat said.

She noted that European ministers are traveling to Lviv to discuss further support for Ukraine.

"And I am very happy that we can do this together with our partners from other countries outside of Europe," Kallas said.

Read more: Poland wants to agree on 17th package of sanctions against Russia by end of its EU presidency, - Minister Szlapka

She also said that the European Union is currently working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia to force the Kremlin to peace.

"In order for Russia to want peace, we must also increase pressure on them," she said, adding that the EU has similar views to the UK on this issue.

In addition, Kallas said that during the informal meeting in Warsaw, European ministers will also discuss "our big changes with the United States and all the other security and political issues happening around the world where we can cooperate."

As a reminder, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha invited EU foreign ministers to Lviv on May 9.