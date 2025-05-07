Poland wants to agree on 17th package of sanctions against Russia by end of its EU presidency, - Minister Szlapka

Poland wants to agree on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of its presidency in the European Union, which ends on June 30.

This was stated by Adam Szlapka, Minister for European Affairs in the Polish government, Polskie Radio reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We do not give up putting pressure on the Russian military economy through sanctions. Work on the next, 17th package has just begun. I hope it will be completed by the end of the Polish presidency," the minister said.

Szlapka emphasized that new restrictions on Russia should go hand in hand with the provision of weapons to Ukraine to strengthen Kyiv before possible ceasefire negotiations.

"Our position is clear and unchanged: Ukraine must be in a strong position to be able to negotiate a good deal and protect it after the conclusion of the document," the Polish minister added.

Earlier it was reported that on May 6, the European Commission plans to announce the final proposal for the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. Hungary may partially block the new restrictions.