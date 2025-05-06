Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy in Ternopil region: remains of more than 42 people found. PHOTOS

In the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, the remains of 42 people were found at the site of exhumation work.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, the "Freedom and Democracy" Foundation, Pomeranian Medical University and the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland on the completion of work on the removal of human remains.

"Skeletal fragments of at least 42 people - women, men and children - were found. After laboratory tests, the final number of victims, their gender and age will be established," the statement said.

Read more: Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy: first human remains found in Ternopil region

Thus, it is noted that the research team is currently cleaning the remains, conducting anthropological and medical analyses, and performing 3D scanning. At the same time, samples of material are being obtained for genetic testing, from which the victims' DNA will be obtained.

"These actions are aimed at identifying the victims and guaranteeing them a decent burial. At the request of the relatives, after the research work, the remains of the victims will be buried in the cemetery in Puzhnyky," the statement said.

In addition, personal items were also discovered during the work, including buttons, fragments of prayer ropes, and medallions.

Read more: Ukraine grants permission to exhume victims of Volyn tragedy in Ternopil region













It is also noted that the work coordinated by the "Freedom and Democracy" Foundation involves experts from the Pomeranian Medical University, the "Volyn Antiquities" company and the Polish Institute of National Remembrance. The work is fully funded from the budget of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland.

Questions about the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

As reported, in September 2024, the Polish Foreign Ministry said that without resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy, Ukraine cannot dream of joining the EU. At the same time, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that attempts to block Ukraine's accession to the European Union play into the hands of Vladimir Putin's policy.

During a visit to Warsaw on 1 October, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine was ready to discuss controversial issues of common history with Poland, including the Volyn tragedy of 1943-1944.

On 2 October, the UIPN stated that it planned to conduct search operations for the victims of the Volyn tragedy in 2025. The Institute also stated that it remained open to cooperation with Polish institutions in the field of searching, preserving and caring for the places of memory of Ukrainians in Poland and Poles in Ukraine, and complained that official inter-institutional mechanisms for resolving problematic issues with the Polish side in the restoration and preservation of places of memory had not been in place for a long time.

Read more: Ukraine and Poland exchange lists of places of search and exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy - Ministry of Culture

On 4 October, Poland's Defence Minister confirmed his intention to block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhumation and commemoration of the victims of the Volyn tragedy is resolved.

On 26 November, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, after a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, said that Kyiv had assured him that there were no obstacles to the search and exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy in Ukraine.

In January 2025, Ukraine and Poland exchanged lists of places to search for and exhume the remains of mutual historical conflicts.

Subsequently, Ukraine granted permission for the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Ternopil region.

In April 2025, Ukraine agreed to carry out search operations for Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy in the village of Uhly, Rivne Oblast.