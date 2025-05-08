Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said he was not afraid of punishment for his visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian service of the BBC.

Thus, after his arrival, Vucic gave an interview to Serbian television on Red Square in Moscow.

"I don't care what anyone else in the world thinks or says. I was elected by the Serbian people, I was elected by the citizens of Serbia. I am not elected in Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius or anywhere else," the Serbian president said.

He also expressed confidence, speaking about the European Union, that Serbia "will remain on the European path."

"As for the European Union, I am confident that Serbia will remain on the European path. If they want to punish someone, let them punish me," Vucic added.

