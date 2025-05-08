Trump may announce ’big trade deal’ with Britain - NYT

Today, the Donald Trump administration will announce a trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Trump hinted at this in a post on Truth Social.

"Tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. (05:00 p.m. Kyiv time - Ed.), there will be a big press conference in the Oval Office on a major trade deal with representatives of a great and highly respected country. The first of many!" the statement reads.

The White House declined to comment, and a representative of the British Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the NYT, the agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom will be a significant victory for both countries.

Details of the agreement are currently unknown. The parties discussed lowering British tariffs on US cars and agricultural products, as well as the abolition of British taxes for US tech companies.

The publication notes that Trump was interested in concluding a trade agreement with Britain during his first presidential term. However, no final agreement was reached then.

