Victory was won largely thanks to us, - Trump on US participation in World War II

US President Donald Trump believes that the United States made the greatest contribution to the victory in World War II.

He told journalists about this when presenting a presidential decree officially declaring 8 May as Victory Day in World War II, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The victory was won mainly thanks to us - like it or not - but we entered this war and won it," he said, adding that the United States "had a lot of help from many great allies."

"But I don't think anybody would say that we weren't the dominant force in this war," Trump said.

According to him, it was American tanks, ships, trucks, planes and soldiers who defeated the enemy 80 years ago.

Trump stressed that although Russia "lost millions of people, and that was an absolutely important factor, there was no factor as important as us".

"We won the war... but everyone was celebrating except the United States of America," he said.

According to the president, 8 May will remain a working day because "we already have too many holidays".

Earlier, Trump officially designated 8 May as a national holiday, the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II in the United States.

