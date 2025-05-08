Strike on Manhanets: number of victims rises to 10

A man who was injured when a drone hit a bus in Marhanets on April 23 died in the hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhij Lysak.

"A 59-year-old man who was injured during an enemy attack on a bus in Marhanets on April 23 died in hospital.

In total, that attack ended the lives of 10 people. Our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones due to Russian terror," the statement said.

As a reminder, on April 23, Russian aggressors attacked a bus carrying employees of a mining and processing plant in Marhanets with a drone.

On April 23, 24, and 25, the Marhanets district declared days of mourning due to the attack by Russian troops on the bus carrying employees of the enterprise.

As a result of the attack, 54 people were injured.

