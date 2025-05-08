ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11363 visitors online
News F-16 for Ukraine
338 2

Romania and Netherlands to establish joint centre for training Ukrainian F-16 technicians

Training of Ukrainian F-16 technicians: center in Romania and the Netherlands

The Netherlands and Romania have agreed to create a joint centre for training Ukrainian F-16 technical personnel.

This was announced by the Dutch Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

On 7 May, the two countries signed a memorandum of intent to set up the centre during the visit of Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans to his Romanian counterpart, Angel Tîlvăr.

The training facility will be located at Fetesti Air Base, which already hosts the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC).

Read more: Netherlands to contribute EUR 65 million to Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

The European centre trains both Ukrainian and Romanian pilots. 

As the Ministry of Defence reminded, at the end of last year it was also announced that 18 Dutch F-16 aircraft—currently stationed at the EFTC—would be officially transferred to Romania.

"Ukrainians are fully employing the F-16 for air defence. We see the need for it every day. We require not only pilots but also well-trained technical personnel. Together with Romania, we are taking the next important step in this direction," said Brekelmans.

Read more: Brekelmans: Ukraine should not agree to peace that will lead to interwar period

Author: 

Netherlands (346) Romania (178) F16 (321)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 