Man detained in Dnipro for setting fire to three vehicles belonging to AFU servicemen. PHOTOS

A man has been detained in Dnipro for setting fire to three vehicles owned by servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

The 46-year-old suspect poured flammable liquid on the vehicles and set them on fire. He recorded his actions on a mobile phone and made sure no one could interfere with the arson.

"During a court-authorized search, a bottle containing flammable liquid and a mobile phone with evidence of the illegal activity were seized. The suspect is currently being held in pre-trial detention," the statement said.

The local resident has been formally charged with intentional destruction of property by arson under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

