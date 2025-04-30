Attempted to burn military vehicle: man was sentenced to 5 years in prison in Khmelnytskyi region. PHOTO

A man who tried to burn down a military vehicle was sentenced to 5 years in prison in the Khmelnytsky region.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"In December 2024, a resident of the Khmelnytskyi district agreed to set fire to military vehicles for a monetary reward. He was promised a thousand US dollars for one car and 10 thousand US dollars for five.

The man then chose the targets and agreed them with his supervisor, purchased the necessary materials, and tried to set fire to the SUV near one of the military units. However, he was immediately exposed by a serviceman, who stopped the illegal actions," the statement said.

He was found guilty of attempting to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period.

The convict will remain in custody until the verdict enters into force.

Read: Since the beginning of the year, 33 terrorist attacks have been recorded in Ukraine, 16 of them were prevented - Nebitov



