Family of former head of Kharkiv regional TCR found to possess unjustified assets worth UAH 4.8 million: SAPO seeks confiscation

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), have uncovered evidence of unjustified enrichment by the former head of the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court seeking civil forfeiture of assets worth UAH 4.85 million that were used by the official’s family.

The case concerns a BMW X6 (2023 model) and a Toyota Camry Hybrid (2022 model), which were acquired by individuals closely associated with the official in 2023–2024. At the time the vehicles were acquired, the man was serving as the head of a district recruitment center and acting head of the regional TCR and SS.

The Bureau’s investigators analyzed the official income of the serviceman and his family and concluded that the purchase of these vehicles using legal sources of income is economically unjustified.

To prevent the disposal of suspicious assets, the court imposed an asset freeze on the defendants’ movable and immovable property as part of interim measures in the case. The proceedings are ongoing.

