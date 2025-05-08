Shooting in Sofiivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv: fatalities reported, manhunt underway. VIDEO
A shooting occurred in Bucha district of Kyiv region, resulting in multiple fatalities.
This was reported by the police press service, Censor.NET reports.
Today, on May 8 at 3:22 p.m., police received a report that a man had opened fire on civilians in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka.
All emergency services are currently working at the scene, and a special operation to detain the suspect is underway, the statement reads.
