Shooting in Sofiivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv: fatalities reported, manhunt underway. VIDEO

A shooting occurred in Bucha district of Kyiv region, resulting in multiple fatalities.

This was reported by the police press service, Censor.NET reports.

Today, on May 8 at 3:22 p.m., police received a report that a man had opened fire on civilians in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka.

All emergency services are currently working at the scene, and a special operation to detain the suspect is underway, the statement reads.

Read more: Night UAV attack on Kyiv region: houses, cars, outbuildings and garages damaged in Bucha district. PHOTOS