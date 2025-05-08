We’re making "good progress" on peace deal between Russia and Ukraine – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that "good progress" is being made toward a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. He also mentioned that China may be involved in the negotiation process.

Trump made this statement during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"I think we’re making good progress. The fighting now is a bit different than before. I think if we hadn’t gotten involved, Russia might have gone all the way and taken over all of Ukraine. I think we’re going to be very actively involved in trying to stop this bloodbath. We’re working very hard, and I believe we’re getting close [to a peace agreement – ed.]. Around 5,000 soldiers are dying every week. I’ve seen the satellite images – body parts scattered across fields, heads and limbs. It’s horrific. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it," Trump said.

When asked by a reporter whether China might help "bridge the gap between Ukraine and Russia," Trump said he believed it would be appropriate and expressed hope for success: "If we can stop the fighting, that would be a major achievement."

The U.S. President also described his envoy Steve Witkoff as a true professional who "has excellent relationships with both countries."

