US will not intervene in India-Pakistan conflict, but will try to encourage them to de-escalate - Vance

The United States does not intend to interfere in the conflict between India and Pakistan, but calls on both countries to de-escalate.

This was stated by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Censor.NET reports citing CNN.

"What we can do is try to encourage these people to de-escalate, but we are not going to intervene in a war that is essentially none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it. You know, America cannot tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can't tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. So we are going to continue to pursue this case through diplomatic channels," Vance assured.

Read more: US wants direct talks between Ukraine and Russia. Moscow demands "too much", - Vance

He also expressed hope that the situation would not escalate into a wider regional war or nuclear conflict.

"Right now, we don't think that's going to happen," Vance added.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint amid the escalating conflict.

Earlier it was reported that India had launched a military operation against Pakistan, striking at "terrorist infrastructure" both in Pakistan and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.