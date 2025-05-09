Entrepreneur from Kupiansk who set up Internet for occupiers in 2022 to be tried

According to the investigation, during the occupation of Kupiansk by the Russian armed forces in 2022, a local entrepreneur who provided wired and wireless telecommunications services began to help the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"Prosecutors of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region approved and sent to court an indictment against a 51-year-old man on the fact of collaboration (Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Helped to install the Internet for the occupiers

Having the necessary equipment at his disposal, the man carried out repair and restoration work on the damaged main fibre-optic network. In particular, the collaborator provided Internet access to the locations of the Russian military and representatives of the occupation administration in the buildings of the local court, police, customs, as well as educational institutions.

He let the locals call for money

The entrepreneur set up an Internet access point in his office for making calls, for which local residents paid on the spot.

The collaborator launched a special communication application on one of the servers, which was controlled by representatives of the occupation administration and the Russian military.

After the de-occupation, the man moved to Kharkiv, trying to "get lost" in the regional centre. However, this did not help him avoid responsibility - law enforcement officers collected evidence and exposed the collaborator.

He faces imprisonment for 10-12 years

At the request of the prosecution, a custodial measure of restraint was imposed on the defendant. The man will be tried in the Osnovianskyi District Court of Kharkiv. The defendant faces imprisonment for a term of ten to twelve years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of ten to fifteen years, with or without confiscation of property.