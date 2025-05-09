The Kremlin seeks to turn the May 9 parade into a symbol of its geopolitical resilience and link the historic triumph to the current war against Ukraine. However, behind the outward pomp is deep economic instability and limited progress on the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times writes about it.

The publication notes that the Russians expect this year's parade to be the largest since 2022, the year of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Russian government is seeking to use the event to mobilize support for the war, combining the legacy of World War II with the current conflict.

The New York Times quotes a Russian professor as saying that the victory 80 years ago is a new narrative, a new concept for Russia's current confrontation with the West.

"The Kremlin uses Victory Day as a central tool for mobilizing society, strengthening patriotism, and justifying actions at the front. More than 130 pieces of equipment, including intercontinental missile carriers, as well as military contingents from partner countries, will take part in the event, which should demonstrate that Russia is not isolated, despite Western sanctions," the publication writes.

At the same time, the situation at the front remains difficult for the Russian army. Despite some tactical achievements, the advance of the occupation forces remains slow and extremely costly. According to the Finnish military analytical company Black Bird Group, over the past three months, Russian troops have advanced an average of 4 square kilometers per day. At this rate, it will take years for the Kremlin to fully seize the territories they have already written into their constitution.

Despite all this, the Russian dictator rejects the idea of compromise , including the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump to freeze hostilities along the current front line. The Kremlin leader insists on concessions from the West, including the lifting of some sanctions by the European Union as a condition for the start of negotiations.

Analysts point out that the Russian leadership is confident that it will be able to survive the current crisis due to its greater "resilience" compared to its opponents. In particular, they believe that the victory will go not to the party that is the best, but to the one that will last the longest.

The economic situation in Russia is deteriorating

The Russian economy continues to experience increasingly severe shocks. According to the Russian Ministry of Finance, due to declining oil revenues, the projected budget deficit for 2025 has been raised more than threefold to 1.7% of GDP. The expected price of Russian Urals oil has also been reduced from $70 to $56 per barrel.

Against this backdrop, the Kremlin is facing a difficult choice: spend the remaining foreign exchange reserves or resort to printing money, which will increase inflation, which is already approaching 10%. At the same time, the Central Bank is keeping interest rates at a record high of 21% to curb price growth, but this leads to stagflation - when there is no growth and prices are not falling.

The parade as a demonstration of stability

Food prices are one of the main concerns of ordinary Russians. At the end of March, the cost of food in Russia rose by more than 12% year-on-year. But this has not yet translated into mass discontent.

Rising wages, government subsidies for the poor, and a decade of living with high inflation mean that in polls conducted in April, more Russians said their economic situation was improving than worsening.

"This political stability will allow Moscow to demonstrate national unity during Friday's celebrations, despite the lack of major diplomatic or military breakthroughs in the war. Putin regularly uses Victory Day, one of the main holidays in Russia, to show that time is on his side," the report said.

Read more: Xi Jinping touches down in Moscow for May 9 parade