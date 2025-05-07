Xi Jinping touches down in Moscow for May 9 parade

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on 7 May to take part in the 9 May Victory Day events.

As reported by Censor.NET, the information was shared by Russian propagandist media.

Xi Jinping is scheduled to leave Moscow on 10 May. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not come to the airport to meet him.

The Chinese leader stated he expects to hold an "in-depth conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on bilateral ties, as well as key international and regional issues.

On 8 May, Putin is expected to hold talks with Xi Jinping. The two leaders are set to sign joint statements on the further deepening of relations.

9 May in Russia

As a reminder, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has already arrived in Moscow. Due to a drone attack on 7 May, Russia temporarily closed its airspace, forcing his plane to land in Baku en route to Moscow.

Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also arrived in Russia.

At the same time, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the leader of Laos will not attend the events in Moscow, though no official reason was given. The Kremlin had previously announced it was expecting over 20 foreign leaders in the Russian capital.