Senior sergeant, grenade launcher Viktor Huchok died at front

On 22 April 2025, a senior sergeant, grenade launcher Viktor Huchok from Polonne, Khmelnytskyi region, died in Zaporizhzhia.

Huchok Viktor Pavlovych, born in 1980, wa a resident of Polonne, a senior sergeant, grenade launcher of a mountain assault platoon. He died on 22 April 2025 while performing a combat mission near the village of Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Our sincere condolences to the family and comrades-in-arms. Blessed memory and eternal glory to the Defender of Ukraine!" the post reads.

The burial of the Hero took place on 8 May at the Alley of Glory of the new cemetery.