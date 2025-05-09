2 434 4
Senior sergeant, grenade launcher Viktor Huchok died at front
On 22 April 2025, a senior sergeant, grenade launcher Viktor Huchok from Polonne, Khmelnytskyi region, died in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Media Centre.
Huchok Viktor Pavlovych, born in 1980, wa a resident of Polonne, a senior sergeant, grenade launcher of a mountain assault platoon. He died on 22 April 2025 while performing a combat mission near the village of Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region.
"Our sincere condolences to the family and comrades-in-arms. Blessed memory and eternal glory to the Defender of Ukraine!" the post reads.
The burial of the Hero took place on 8 May at the Alley of Glory of the new cemetery.
