ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14109 visitors online
News Photo losses of Ukraine
4 110 17

Georgian volunteer Tarbey Arkania killed in war in Ukraine. PHOTO

Tarbey (Tabo) Arkania, a Georgian volunteer, was killed in the battles for Ukraine, he fought in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Echo of the Caucasus".

Georgian volunteer killed

The publication writes that 34-year-old Arkania is a refugee from Abkhazia. He lived in Ukraine and was a national and European taekwondo champion.

See more: Vasyl Dovbush, former video designer of "Lux" television and radio company, was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

It is not specified when the soldier died. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Arkania will be buried in Odesa on 10 May.

Author: 

Georgia (202) losses (2024) volunteer soldiers (221) war in Ukraine (2641)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 