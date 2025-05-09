4 110 17
Georgian volunteer Tarbey Arkania killed in war in Ukraine. PHOTO
Tarbey (Tabo) Arkania, a Georgian volunteer, was killed in the battles for Ukraine, he fought in the Pokrovsk direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Echo of the Caucasus".
The publication writes that 34-year-old Arkania is a refugee from Abkhazia. He lived in Ukraine and was a national and European taekwondo champion.
It is not specified when the soldier died. He is survived by his wife and two young children.
Arkania will be buried in Odesa on 10 May.
