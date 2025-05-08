Vasyl Dovbush, former video designer of "Lux" television and radio company, was killed in action for Ukraine. PHOTO

On 6 May, a soldier, former media personality of the "Lux" television and radio company and Channel 24, Vasyl Dovbush, was killed while performing a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of Channel 24.

Vasyl Dovbush was born on 17 January 1991. He worked at "Lux" television and radio company from September 2015 to September 2019, including editing and video design on Channel 24 and the website.



The host Diana Lutsyshyn remembers the soldier as a very bright person. She emphasises that Vasyl's death is simply beyond comprehension.



"Our Vasylko Dovbush was incredible, wonderful and very cheerful...", Lutsyshyn wrote.

